A TENDRING based arts company has recently launched a new novel way to enjoy arts and crafts activities for children.
Pink Parrot Pottery, a Great Bentley based art studio, has converted an old Devon Council minibus into a fun, unique and mobile 'p-arty bus'.
The eye-catching vehicle is now available for parties and visits right to the door, as well as hosting a novel way to paint pottery.
Lucy Weaver, the owner of Pink Parrot Pottery, refurbished the bus with a sparkly new pink and black colour scheme, ready to host all sorts of events.
The former teacher is now keen to develop the bus into a more general venue for all sorts of arts and crafts, as well as offer visits to schools and other groups.
Already popular, the bus has been to the Brightlingsea Classic Car Show and the Fresh Air Festival, where Lucy was hired to create clay copies of her logo for festival-goers to paint.
After a successful Arts and Crafts Summer School, The Pink Parrot Studio will soon be launching a magical new half term workshop, while still being available to visit on Fridays and Saturdays.
The bus can be hired for up to ten children at £150 or £200 with food and party favours.
For more info go to: www.pinkparrotpottery.co.uk.
