The Great British Beach Clean is a weeklong event, where hundreds of beach cleans will take place up and down the country, backed by volunteers.

Volunteers from Anglia Water’s Love to Help group and Keep Britain Tidy's BeachCare group will be taking part in keeping local beaches free from litter, as a part of the scheme.

Rubbish collected at the litter picking days will be analysed as a part of a beach litter and plastics survey for the Marine Conservation Society.

The first beach clean will take place in Walton, where they will be supported by the local litter-picking group, the Walton Wally’s, on September 21.

Tidy - Litter-pickers cleaning up (Image: Anglian Water)

Molly Tucker, Coastal Catchment Manager from Anglian Water said: “The Anglian Water region has the longest stretch of coastline than any other water company and we know how important these spaces are for the economy and the local communities that surround them.

“This is why we’re proud to run schemes like BeachCare which is our volunteering programme to keep beaches clear of litter and why we’re continuing to support regular events such as the Great British Beach Clean.”

Anglian Water is in partnership with Keep Britain Tidy, where both organisations help in cleaning up the region's beaches and rivers.

They do this by carrying out litter picking events, restoring rivers, removing invasive species and surverying certain species.

Lynsey Stafford, RiverCare and BeachCare Manager from Keep Britain Tidy, said: “We are delighted so many RiverCare and BeachCare groups are heading out to litter pick for the Great British Beach Clean.

“Our inland RiverCare groups tackle plastic pollution at source, whilst BeachCare groups work around the East Anglian coast to clear litter and marine debris from our beautiful beaches.

"Volunteers' combined efforts have a powerful impact on marine plastic pollution which can do so much harm to our global environment."

For more info or to take part go to: www.mcsuk.org/what-you-can-do/