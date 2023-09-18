Lifehouse Spa and Hotel wants to bolster its accommodation options for guests by adding 24 new places to stay.

Blueprints submitted to Tendring Council propose 12 shepherd huts, 12 glamping pods and two holiday lodges could be built on its estate in Frinton Road, Thorpe le Soken.

Land will also be designated to become a woodland walk for guests to enjoy a tranquil stroll through the historic estate.

Popular - Lifehouse Spa and Hotel offers a luxury experience to guests (Image: Google)

The 182-space car park would be extended by 58- spaces, bringing the total available spots to 240.

Peter Murphy, of Thorpe Hall Leisure Ltd, said the proposal would create ten jobs, seeing the venue’s combined full-time and part-time workforce extend to 230 people.

The award-winning spa hotel already offers 89 bedrooms nestled within 12 acres of listed gardens, as well as a swimming pool and thermal spa area.

A restaurant serving Mediterranean inspired food, corporate meeting rooms and a gym are also available to guests.

Luxury - inside the popular venue (Image: spabreaks.com)

Lifehouse bosses now want to significantly expand its offering.

“Many of our district’s jobs are related in some way to tourism, whether that is directly in hotels, caravan and chalet parks and tourist attractions or indirectly in shops, cafés and restaurants,” reads a planning statement.

“A significant proportion of new jobs in the district could come from tourism if the right action is taken by providing an appropriate range of tourist attractions and holiday accommodation.”

The statement adds: “The Lifehouse Hotel and Spa is a very high quality leisure use, unique in the district.

Extension bid - Lifehouse Spa and Hotel in Thorpe le Soken (Image: Lifehouse)

“By adding new types and sizes of accommodation, offering self-catering or access to the high quality restaurant within the hotel, alongside spa facilities, will undoubtably attract new and additional visitors to the district.”

In March, leading spa experience and booking agency Spabreaks.com revealed its booking data for 2022.

Lifehouse topped the list, making up almost 40 per cent of all spa bookings made across Essex.

Tendring Council has the final say on the planning application.