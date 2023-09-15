Disco Infenro, a spectacular singing and dancing celebration of everything disco, will light up the stage of Westcliff Theatre, in Tower Road, on October 28.

It will be soundtracked by hits from the Bee Gees, Village People, Kool and the Gang, Sister Sledge, Donna Summer, Wild Cherry and many more great bands.

Mark Halliday, the show's producer said: “If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there."

To book tickets go visit westcliffclacton.co.uk