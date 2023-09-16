Amanda and Jahdre Hayward have been running the Haywards restaurant since 2013, offering sit-down meals at their venue in Bell Common.

The partial closure means the restaurant side of the site will be discontinued, however, exclusive hirings and special events will still be available to.

Speaking about why they have decided to close half the business Amanda said: “There were a lot of contributing factors, including increasing costs and expenditures.

"However, the main reason is having a young family and not having enough quality time together.

“It will be nice to be able to have the occasional weekend off and take my children to their friends’ birthday parties.

"We don’t have any holiday plans yet as we want to focus on the business and ensure it is flourishing before we take any significant time off.”

Missed - Haywards, off Bell Common, is now partially closed (Image: Google)There will still be regular events such as Sunday roasts, champagne dinners, cooking classes, a winter tasting menu before Christmas and more on offer throughout the year.

Exclusive hire of Haywards will still be available for weddings, birthdays and even corporate functions.

Amanda said: “It was a very hard decision for myself and my husband who have put everything into Haywards.

“We appreciate the support and loyal custom of our guests who have made this ten-year journey so wonderful.

"We hope to see you at one of our events or host a function for you in the near future.”