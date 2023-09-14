The Manchester-born actor, who is best known for playing Donte Charles and Adam Barton on the BBC and ITV shows, said he was "over the moon" but slightly "apprehensive" about taking part in the programme.

Now that he has slid on a pair of dancing shows ahead of the show's launch on Saturday, he's said that he wants to give it everything he's got.

Previously, the Emmerdale star shared that he decided to take part in the BBC show because he wants "to be able to move again" after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune and inflammatory disease which attacks healthy cells, often in the joints.

Speaking with the Radio Times ahead of the big night, Adam Thomas shared his enthusiasm about Strictly Come Dancing as well as his struggles.

He said: "I'll be honest, its impact is already here. It's difficult, you know, there's some stuff that I can't necessarily do. Stuff that I'm in pain doing.

"I think since January, there's not been a day that I've woken up without being in pain - as drastic as it sounds, it's the truth. Every day is a struggle."

Trying to stay positive, he said that he was attempting to cut out things that may worsen or set off his arthritis.

He added: "I'm just taking every day as it comes, and it is going to be a struggle. I've got my arthritis to think of but I'm just trying to do my best. That's all I can do.

"And, you know, hopefully, I can hang on in there and get through week by week. There's no doubt about it - it's definitely gonna be tough."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 16 from 6:35pm.