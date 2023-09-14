Channel 4 took to social media yesterday to reveal the show would begin in a matter of weeks.

The Great British Bake Off will welcome a new face to the tent this season, along with the new bakers, with Alison Hammond joining the show as co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Alison is known for her presenting roles on This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby and Dermot O'Leary.

Heaven is a bake on Earth.



The Great British Bake Off.

Coming soon to @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Pjh4tlxCZe — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 30, 2023

Previous co-host Matt Lucas, known for his roles on shows like Little Britain, announced he would be stepping down from the role in December last year after three years.

The 2023 season of Bake Off will see the return of judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Paul has been with the show since it started back in 2010 while Prue joined in 2017.

When does the Great British Bake Off 2023 start?





Bake a date in your diaries.



Join Paul, Prue, Noel and Alison on Tuesday 26th September for the return of The Great British Bake Off. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/4SSv0zrnvU — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 13, 2023

Channel 4 revealed that The Great British Bake Off would be returning to screens across the UK in the coming weeks.

In a post on the show's social media accounts, The Great British Bake Off said: "Bake a date in your diaries."

Before revealing the start date of The Great British Bake Off 2023 would be Tuesday, September 26.

You can watch The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 at 8pm from Tuesday, September 26.