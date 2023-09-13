There has been a 41 per cent drop in reports of anti-social behaviour in the past 12 months, with 923 fewer offences recorded.

To keep Tendring residents safe, Essex Police said it continues to conduct high-visibility uniformed patrols as well as plain clothes deployments across Tendring.

Tendring Community Policing Team's Insp Aaron Homatopoulos said: “Anti-social behaviour is continuing to fall across our district but everyone has a right to live their lives free from intimidation and harassment,”

“We remain committed to working with the district council and other partner agencies to find permanent solutions because we understand the lasting effect anti-social behaviour can have, both on communities and individuals.”

The force said it works closely with the council's anti-social behaviour patrol officers as well as the Tendring Community Safety Partnership to tackle the root cause of persistent offending and getting them the help they need.

In Clacton the public spaces protection order allows the police and council members to move people drinking or begging in the streets.

Officers also continue to focus on reports of motorbikes being ridden illegally and damage to beach huts.

A police spokesman said: "If you're experiencing anti-social behaviour or you see or hear about anti-social behaviour issues, Essex Police want you to report it so that they can work with their community partners to resolve community issues.

"You can report anti-social behaviour online at www.essex.police.uk/ro.

"If you’ve been a victim of anti-social behaviour, or any crime, and are feeling mentally impacted by it, contact Victim Support on 0808 1689 111."