Benjamin Hill, 41, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine after officers found drugs in his car boot.

On Friday, September 8, at Chelmsford Crown Court, Hill received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He had previously admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Initially noticed for his unsafe driving by officers on patrol on August 26, 2022, they found the car parked and unattended in Old Road, Clacton.

After a quick search, officers noticed a bag of white powder on the front seat.

As soon as Hill returned to the car, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine.

Once asked whether there were any more drugs in the vehicle, Hill directed officers towards a suitcase in the car boot.

Evidence - The white powder found in the man's car (Image: Essex Police)

The suitcase held a plastic tub containing a large block of white power.

A further search of the vehicle revealed £180 in cash, scales with remnants of white powder and two phones that were seized and found to contain messages relating to drug sales.

In custody, Hill told officers he had been dog-sitting at a friend's house.

A search of that house led officers to recover £290 in cash, sets of scales and containers with residual white powder and multiple packs of sildenafil jelly.

At Hill's home address, officers found a quantity of white tablets found in a safe, vials of androgen and anabolic steroid medication, along with some 'deal' bags.

They also found a white plate and a driving licence, where there were remnants of white power.

Altogether, the value of the drugs recovered from Hill’s car and the two properties totalled approximately £10,000.

As well as the suspended jail term, Hill, of Harold Road, Clacton, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge.

He has also been told to attend 30 days of rehabilitation activity, 12 months of a mental health programme and six months in an alcohol treatment programme.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Gilroy said: “Drugs and drug dealers cause a great deal of harm and not only to those who use them.

"Drug dealers will prey on the vulnerable and slowly destroy families and the community. They are both associated with violence and misery.

“But, I hope Hill will take the chance he has been given to turn his life around.”