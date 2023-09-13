The North Essex Boat Sale and Jumble Sale was originally set to happen on September 17, however, it will now take place next month, on October 8, instead.

Found in Clacton Road, there will be shops and stalls selling fishing equipment, hot food and other items relating to both fishing and sailing.

Boats - Last year's festival full of boats and people (Image: Nigel Dyson)There will also be motorboats, trailers and inflatables as well as an R.N.L.I. safety stall.

As there will be boating and fishing sellers from all over the UK, you never truly know what hidden gems you might find.

Tickets are £5 for adults and under 16s go for free.

To book tickets ot find out more contact nigel@garden-shows.com or ring: 07802 282193