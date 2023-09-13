A POPULAR sailing and fishing festival will return to Clacton next month, after being rescheduled.
The North Essex Boat Sale and Jumble Sale was originally set to happen on September 17, however, it will now take place next month, on October 8, instead.
Found in Clacton Road, there will be shops and stalls selling fishing equipment, hot food and other items relating to both fishing and sailing.
There will also be motorboats, trailers and inflatables as well as an R.N.L.I. safety stall.
As there will be boating and fishing sellers from all over the UK, you never truly know what hidden gems you might find.
Tickets are £5 for adults and under 16s go for free.
To book tickets ot find out more contact nigel@garden-shows.com or ring: 07802 282193
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here