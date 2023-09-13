Tendring Council has applied to extend permission to keep eight beach huts on the Jubilee Grounds as the cliffs are not yet secured.

Previously, 17 beach huts were relocated in order to keep them safe.

Nine of them were put in empty slots along the shore, while the other eight were temporarily moved to a park.

The huts will need to stay on the field until cliff stabilisation works have been carried out.

As the works are subject to funding, it could take up to three years for the huts to return to their initial places.