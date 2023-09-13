Mid and North East Essex Mind will be holding its event at Beth Chatto Gardens, in Elmstead Market, on Monday.

It aims to provide support and knowledge to women navigating the challenges of menopause, while also addressing the crucial aspect of mental health during this phase of life.

Debs Creely, the East of England Ambulance Service’s wellbeing lead, is among those invited to shape the event’s content.

Supporting - the East of England Ambulance Service (Image: Archant)

She said: “I look forward to speaking to the group of women attending on the day.

“We will be having discussions about how things like anxiety affect us when the body is going through hormonal changes, and looking at what solutions are available and how to have those conversations with your GP to get the right support sooner.

“Hopefully this will help women currently struggling to get the support they need and gain the knowledge to manage their menopause journey as well as possible.”

One of the charity’s mental health trainers will also run mindfulness activities to give the attendees practical activities to take away to use when needed.

Tickets for the event can be booked by visiting mnessexmind.org.