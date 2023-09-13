DRIVERS have rated the A12 as the second least popular major road in England, an independent watchdog has revealed.

Transport Focus’ Strategic Roads User Survey shows the A12 had the second lowest satisfaction at 61 per cent.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Unpopular - the A12 has been named as England's second least popular major roadUnpopular - the A12 has been named as England's second least popular major road (Image: National Highways)

A driver told Transport Focus: “The state of the A12 road surface is terrible, added to that the ongoing roadworks make it a fairly unpleasant journey.”

It narrowly missed the bottom spot with the A27, which runs between East Sussex and Wiltshire, receiving a satisfaction score of 59 per cent.

The M11, which runs through parts of Essex, was named the third most popular motorway in the country.