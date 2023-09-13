Payne, 30, was holidaying in Lake Como with girlfriend Kate Cassidy when he was rushed to hospital with kidney pain.

This comes just weeks after the Strip That Down and Get Low singer was forced to cancel his South American tour due to a "serious kidney infection".

Payne had been due to perform at venues in places including Peru, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia.

Payne was rushed to A&E in an ambulance before being checked into a hospital ward for emergency treatment, according to The Sun.

The former One Direction star is set to remain in hospital over the coming days while he undergoes tests in which doctors will try and get a better understanding of the issue.

A source, speaking to The Sun, said: “Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on.

“Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate’s trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill.

“Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days.

Liam Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy were holidaying in Lake Como when he was rushed to hospital. (Image: PA)

“They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse.”

One Direction which consisted of Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson formed in 2010 after appearing on the UK version of The X Factor.

After going on hiatus in 2015, Payne launched a solo career and enjoyed chart success with Strip That Down, Get Low (with Zedd), and For You (with Rita Ora).