The announcement comes following the opening of the supermarket chain's 1000th store in the country in Woking, Surry recently.

The move is said to be part of a two-year £1.3 billion investment into expansion and would see Aldi's UK portfolio grow to 1,500 stores.

Aldi UK and Ireland CEO Giles Hurley said: "Opening our 1,000th store is a huge milestone and wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our 40,000 incredible colleagues.

"Our popularity is growing, and there is huge demand for people to have an Aldi store near to them to increase shoppers’ access to our unbeatable prices.

“The next phase of our expansion will involve another 500 new stores over the coming years. It is a long-term target and is not a ceiling to our ambition to have an Aldi store close to everyone in the UK.”

Aldi recently opened its 1000th store in the UK. (Image: Aldi)

Aldi also revealed plans, last month, to hire over 1,700 workers in its warehouses.

New Aldi stores opening in September 2023

There are already two new Aldi stores set to open in September 2023:

Warrington - September 14

Seaton - September 21

Two Aldi supermarkets have already opened in the UK this month:

Woking - September 7

Selby - September 7

Proposed sites for new Aldi stores in the UK

Aldi has also outlined locations across the UK where it would like to open new stores.

The areas in the UK Aldi has listed as "required locations" where they would like to build new stores are:

North East England, North Yorkshire & Cumbria

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Sunderland

South Shields

Harrogate

York

Scarborough

Morpeth

Kendal

North East Lincolnshire & East, West & South Yorkshire

Chesterfield, Alma Leisure Park

Leeds, Horsforth

Doncaster, Balby

Otley

Brighouse

Cleethorpes

Sheffield, Nether Green

Ossett

Halifax, Calderdale Royal

Sheffield, Woodhouse

North West England

West Didsbury

Wigan

Bradshaw, Bolton

Lowton

Cheadle, Manchester

Bramhall

Penwortham

Worsley

Radcliffe

Darwen

Central & West Midlands

Bloxwich

Walsall

Birmingham

Wellingborough

Coventry

Wolverhampton (North West)

Wolverhampton (South West)

Tipton

Warwick

Chelmsley Wood

North / East Midlands

Leicester, Fosse Park

Leicester Forest East

Derby, Allestree

Leicester, Birstall

Nottingham, Beeston

East Midlands McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

Derby, Normanton

Leicester, North Evington

Eastwood, Nottingham Road

Leicester, Oadby

Merseyside, Cheshire, Shropshire and North Wales

Aintree

Kirkby

Upton

New Brighton

Toxteth

Dolgellau

Caernarfon

Warrington

Queensferry

Church Stretton

East Anglia, Essex and Hertfordshire

Cambridge (South)

St Albans

Basildon

Brentwood

Basildon

Rayleigh

Southend / Leigh on Sea

Harpenden

Ware

Hitchin

South Wales and South West

Bristol

Penzance

Barry

Plymouth

Swansea

Exmouth

Cardiff

Exeter

Hereford

Ivybridge

South Central & the Home Counties

Winchester

Bath

Bracknell

Cheltenham

Dorchester

Oxford

Slough

Banbury

Chesham

Maidenhead

London

Chiswick

South Ealing

Rickmansworth

Notting Hill

Kensington

Chingford

Watford

Barnet

Hackney Central

Highbury & Islington

Beckenham

Lewisham

Sidcup

Chessington

Twickenham

South East

Brighton

Newhaven / Peacehaven

Haywards Heath

Chatham

Polegate

Worthing

Crawley

Guildford

Reigate / Redhill

Aldershot

Scotland

Glasgow, Cathcart

Glasgow, Springburn

Clarkston

Glasgow, Glasgow Fort

Bonnyrigg

Edinburgh, Barnton

Blantyre

Newhouse

Dumbarton

Falkirk, Ladysmill

Ireland

Athboy

Athlone

Ballyjamesduff

Baltinglass

Birr

Bray

Carndonagh

Castleblayney

Castlerea

Clara

Drogheda

Dublin City & County

Dunfanaghy

Granard

Killybegs

Mountmellick, Laois

Navan, Meath

Newbridge

Newton Mount Kennedy

Sligo Town & County

Tullamore, Cavan

Virginia, Cavan

Clonmel

Cork City & County

Galway City

Limerick City

Tralee

Westport

These sites must meet certain criteria including being a minimum two acres to accommodate 18-20k square foot unit and at least 100 parking spaces; having prominent main road frontage; being either central or on the edge of a town centre with a population of 15,000 or more; and the location must also be at least 1.5km from an existing store.