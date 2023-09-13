Stonegate is the UK's biggest pub chain with over 4,500 venues as the brand shared that 800 will now have higher prices on items during weekends and evenings.

The dynamic pricing comes as a way to cover the higher costs affecting Stonegate and to cover the costs of more security and staff during those peak times.

It's not the first time an industry has introduced dynamic pricing, with companies like Ticketmaster using it for in-demand shows.

Stonegate to introduce price hikes to pubs

Customers at Stonegate venues will be made aware of the price hikes as the brand confirmed there would be notices in pubs.

Stonegate is set to charge more at peak times. (Image: Getty)

Previously, Stonegate upped prices during the football World Cup, where an extra 50p was added to pints during England matches.

Discussing the price hike, a Stonegate spokesperson told the BBC: "Like all retail businesses, we regularly review pricing to manage costs but also to ensure we offer great value for money to our guests."

Adding: "This flexibility may mean that on occasions pricing may marginally increase in selective pubs and bars due to the increased cost demands on the business with additional staffing or licensing requirements such as additional door team members."

Whilst products may be more expensive at peak times, Stonegate also shared that it means they can offer better deals.

Within less busy times they can offer discounts like happy hour, two-for-one cocktails, discounts on food and drinks and more.