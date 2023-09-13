The plan contains all high-level priorities for the council to tackle in the next four years.

As the current plan comes to an end in 2024, the consultation period for the new plan is set up to give residents a chance to have their say.

The corporate plan includes five key themes: “pride in the area and services to residents, raising aspirations and creating opportunities, championing the local environment, working with partners to improve the quality of life and promoting financial sustainability and openness”.

Tendring Council deputy leader, Ivan Henderson, said: “The draft of Our Vision is based upon the feedback we’ve taken from residents during the election campaign, and from all councillors, of all parties, as we begin a new four-year term.”

“However, it is so important that we continue to listen to our communities, and we want to know if this draft Corporate Plan reflects what is important to them.

“So, if you have not done so already, please give us your comments before the consultation closes so we can ensure this guiding document for the next four years delivers for Tendring.

The consultation closes Monday, September 25, and residents can voice their opinions online.