For this year’s event, almost all of its visitor attractions will be open to the public free of charge.

Harwich Society chairman Colin Farnell, said: “All of the Harwich Society visitor attractions that are presently open will be open free of charge to the public over National Heritage Weekend.

"With so much to see in such a small area, Historic Harwich really is the place to visit this weekend.

“National heritage Weekend is a big event in Historic Harwich and we are delighted to be part of it.”

The Treadwheel Crane, Foresters, the Lifeboat Museum and Radar Tower will all be open on both days from 11am to 3pm, as well as Bobbit’s Hole nature reserve on Sunday only from 10am to 12pm. Mayflower captain Christopher Jones’ House will be open 10am to 4pm both days.

The Maritime Museum is open on Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 4pm, and both the Redoubt Fort and the High Lighthouse on both days from 10am to 4pm.

There will be a historic walk on Saturday at 2pm, while the visitor centre is open on both days from 10am to 5pm.

Go to heritageopendays.org.uk/search and search for ‘Harwich’.