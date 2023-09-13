The study outlines how Freeport East, which includes Harwich International Port, can facilitate the international partnerships and investment necessary for the Green Hydrogen Hub to support maritime and wider transport sectors.

By positioning Freeport East and the wider region into the rapidly growing clean fuels market, it could support many hundreds of skilled jobs and bring significant economic benefits to the local area.

The findings build on research earlier this year that indicated a potential demand for 500MW of hydrogen by 2030 in the Freeport East area.

Both reports support the development of the Freeport East Green Hydrogen Hub – aiming to harness abundant local renewable energy to produce green hydrogen for future transport uses.

Freeport East will share findings of the report today at London’s International Shipping Week, which attracts global investors in the maritime sector.

It will also be presented at the World Hydrogen Congress in Rotterdam in October.

Steve Beel, Chief Executive of Freeport East, said: “This latest report confirms our goal for Freeport East to act as a hub for transport decarbonisation, reducing emissions both on land and at sea.

“It highlights opportunities to build new partnerships that will support maritime decarbonisation on a global level, while also providing local economic and employment opportunities within the Freeport East area.

“We look forward to working with a range of industry partners to take these opportunities forward, as well as working with the UK Government to ensure the right policy and subsidy support mechanisms are in place to deliver this critical piece of decarbonisation and our net zero ambitions.”

Key findings from the report include that over 4,000 vessels pass through Freeport East each year, which creates a potential need for over 180 tonnes of hydrogen per day for green maritime fuels, or 450MW of new electrolyser capacity.

Dr Jehan Kanga of Rux Energy, an Australian company specialising in advanced materials development for hydrogen storage, is already working closely with Freeport East.

Dr Kanga comments: “We welcome the emphasis on international collaboration which this report highlights in relation to developing a cleaner maritime fuels sector, resonating with a number of bilateral clean technology agreements between the UK, Singapore, Australia and other trading partners.

“Rux has already started building links from Australia into the UK, anchored from Freeport East.

"We are passionate about the need for global coordination to deliver an acceleration of the innovation needed for a cleaner maritime and transportation sector.

“Freeport East can act as a central player in bringing these international collaborations together and ensuring the UK and its trading partners benefit fully from the shared value generated from scale investment in maritime energy transition.”

One major green hydrogen supply project, led by ScottishPower and Hutchison Ports, is already under development in Felixstowe and is encouraging investment.