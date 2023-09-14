The Ganesha Visarjan festival marks the end of ten days of prayers and the celebration of the birth of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesh Chaturthi.

He represents beginnings and is traditionally worshipped as the patron of intellectuals, bankers, scribes and authors.

During the event, a statue of the idol will be immersed in the seawater after being carried in a public procession.

The spectacle on Sunday, September 24, is organised by Shree Karpaga Vinayagar Temple and returning for the 13th time.

It attracts hundreds of visitors each year.