A COLOURFUL celebration of a Hindu god is set to returns to a seaside town. 

The Ganesha Visarjan festival marks the end of ten days of prayers and the celebration of the birth of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesh Chaturthi.  

He represents beginnings and is traditionally worshipped as the patron of intellectuals, bankers, scribes and authors.  

During the event, a statue of the idol will be immersed in the seawater after being carried in a public procession. 

The spectacle on Sunday, September 24, is organised by Shree Karpaga Vinayagar Temple and returning for the 13th time.

It attracts hundreds of visitors each year. 