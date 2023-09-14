Tendring Council is paying tribute to all those who were involved in the aerial conflict, ahead of the Battle of Britain Day taking place on September 15.

On September 11, the special flag was raised by Gary Scott, Tendring Council's Chairman, and members of the Royal Air Forces Association's Clacton branch watched it happen.

The short ceremony included the blowing of a whistle in line with RAF base tradition, before the flag was hoisted in front of Clacton's Town Hall.

Commemorating - The Battle of Britain memorial flag hoisted in front of Clacton's Town Hall (Image: Will Lodge)

Mr Scott said: “Our wartime prime minister Sir Winston Churchill called the brave pilots of the RAF ‘the few’ as he recognised their service and sacrifice to keep Britain safe and in the war against Nazi tyranny – and it is important that we remember that service and sacrifice too.

“It is because of their heroic efforts that we can enjoy our freedom today, and this is a fitting tribute – especially following on just a few weeks from Clacton Airshow which included displays by Spitfires, that iconic fighter aircraft piloted by ‘the few’.”

On September 17, there will be a service that marks the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Clacton War Memorial.

From 10am, the public is invited to attend the service and witness Mr Scott lay down a wreath on behalf of the council.