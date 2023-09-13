The Clacton man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says his yellow mountain bike was taken from his home in Coopers Lane, on Sunday.

The two-wheeler, which cost the owner £150, was frequently used by his younger brother to get to and from school.

In an image captured by a Ring doorbell at about 1.11am on Sunday, one of the two alleged thieves can be seen on the victim’s property acting suspiciously.

The home owner believes the pair were looking for a possible spare key under plant pots before eventually leaving the scene with his bicycle.

The angry resident did not realise the bike has been taken from his secure, fenced-off garden until 8am.

Speaking about the ordeal, he said: “It’s just disgusting how people take other people’s things - they need to get a job and stop thieving.

"They are scumbag, thieving tramps."

The individual has said they did not report the incident to the police but feels there is a big issue with theft in Clacton.

CCTV - A woman was caught on camera approaching the man's front door (Image: Public)

He says his car has also been "broken into" on a previous occasion.

Tendring councillor Peter Kotz, who represents the Coppins ward, has now reacted to the incident.

He said: "The news of the bike theft in Coopers Lane is disappointing to hear as this area is generally a safe place to live and work.

"I would encourage anyone with any information about this crime to contact the police.

"Essex Police offer a wealth of information about keeping your property safe, such as marking bikes, should anyone be worried about their possessions."

Incident - Coopers Lane, in Clacton (Image: Google Maps)

The latest theft in Clacton comes after police launched an investigation regarding a motorbike being stolen in January.

Michael Bassett, of Kingwell Avenue, Clacton, had his £3,000 Benelli BN 125cc motorbike snatched from outside his home.

At the time of the incident five thugs were seen passing Mr Bassett’s home.

Thankfully, Mr Bassett was able to recover the bike, but according to his partner, Claire Pacey, the motorbike was found in a “bad way”.