Pupils at Clacton County High School faced a delayed start to term because of “ongoing issues with certain areas of the school estate”.

Disruption has continued into this week with the school only being open to students in Year 7, Year 10, and Year 11, with other year groups receiving a mix of face-to-face and remote lessons.

The school, in Walton Road, has confirmed similar arrangements will be in place next week.

Headteacher Chris Taylor told parents: “Work is progressing well and all classrooms within the art block have been handed back to the school by the contractors and the builders are now making good headway in the drama area.”

All pupils at Tendring Technology College’s Frinton campus, in Rochford Way, have now returned to school after the start of term was delayed for pupils in Year 10 and above until Monday.

Impacted - pupils at Tendring Technology College's Frinton campus faced a delayed start to term (Image: Steve Brading)

Why were the schools closed?





The partial closure of both schools followed guidance from the Department for Education regarding reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), a lightweight building material which is prone to collapse.

A list published by the Government last week revealed six schools in Tendring contain the material.