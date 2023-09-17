Stephen Hodder, 43, stole an electric toothbrush worth £109.99 from Boots in Clacton on July 21.

It came despite Hodder being banned from entering the shop in Pier Avenue due to a criminal behaviour order imposed on him by Chelmsford Crown Court in June.

Hodder would later go on to steal £57.50 worth of laundry detergent from Wilko in Station Road, Clacton, on July 30.

Hearing - Stephen Hodder appeared in the crown courtroom inside Chelmsford Magistrates' Court

The defendant admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order and two offences of theft when he appeared before magistrates.

Hodder, of Ellis Road, Clacton, was due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court this morning (Tuesday).

However, Chelmsford prison failed to produce him and the case was adjourned by Recorder Edward Renvoize.

He said: “We have no explanation from the prison as to what has happened, whether he was even due to be produced.

“So, in the circumstances, there is little option but to adjourn this.”

Hodder will appear before the same court in a fortnight’s time on September 27.