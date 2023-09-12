Simon Brodkin, the man behind the comedy legend Lee Nelson, is bringing his latest stand-up show, Screwed Up, to the Princes Theatre.

Simon will perform a show that is more personal, as he touches on topics such as his ADHD diagnosis, his Russian ancestry and even his five arrests, on November 18.

Of course, he will also demonstrate his usual comedic talent with topics that range from celebritiy culture to Jesus to Prince Andrew.

Although successful on TV, with Britain's Greatest Hoaxer and other programmes, Simon has most impressed the TikTok world, as one of his videos reached 40 million views, breaking records to gain the title of the most viewed British comedian on TikTok

For more info and to book tickets go to simonbrodkin.com.