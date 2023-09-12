The fair returned after being put on hold due to Covid and was eagerly visited by many people of all ages.

Mr Watling said: “It’s events like these that help shape my focus for our Clacton constituency, and help me understand better what it is our residents need.

“I was also grateful to be able to meet so many charities and businesses based in the local area, and thank them for the amazing work they do day-in, day-out to support local people and bang the drum for our amazing constituency.”

More than 30 organisations that provide support and services to older members of the community, such as law firms, Essex Police and care groups came together at the meet-up.

Mr Watling reflected on the impact of in-person events, which cut off many people from their communities during the pandemic due to their absence.

He said: “This applies especially to the older generation.

"This is the first time we’ve been able to host this event since Covid – the last was in 2019 – and I am pleased that so many residents came out to find out about services they could have been using before now but have been unable to discover due to the impact that Covid restrictions had.”

Mr Watling said the fair would return next year. He is now asking for businesses and interested parties to get in touch with him.