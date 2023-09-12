The Frinton Frombles launched in 2020 after its founder, Emily Whitworth Lagadec, noticed just how big of a problem littering was in the town.

In the three years it has been going on, the group has reached over 350 members, who meet at least twice a month to clean and litter-pick at various locations in Frinton.

Proud - A group of Frinton Frombles in their specially made high-vis (Image: Emily Lagadec)The name, Frinton Frombles, was inspired by Emily's time in Wivenhoe, where there were a group of litter-pickers called the Wombles of Wivenhoe.

This, paired with Emily's love of the children's television characters The Wombles growing up, helped her in coining the play-on-words name, the Frinton Frombles.

Having collaborated with other litter-picking groups around the coast, such as the Walton-based group, The Wally's, they really are doing their bit for the community.

Superstars - Emily [left], pictured with another one of the Frinton Frombles, standing next to the piles of litter they have collected (Image: Emily Lagadec)They have even worked with Frinton In Bloom, where they tidied up one of the areas on Connaught Avenue, to get it clean before the judges arrived.

Most recently, dozens of Frombles cleared up areas around Elm Tree Avenue on September 2.

Emily, the founder of Frinton Frombles, said: "There were around 20 of us and we collected a bag of litter each from the park, Elm Tree Avenue and all surrounding areas."

Equipment for the group has been provided by BeachCare and RiverCare and they have just received funding from Frinton Rotary Club for even more tools.

New high-vis jackets were sponsored by Taylor Wimpey and bags for the litter collection are provided by the Tendring Council, who also dispose of the bags.

Piles - The almost mountain-like pile of rubbish that the Frinton Frombles collected last week (Image: Emily Lagadec)All members also do their part in recycling as many plastics, glass and cans they find, while also recycling at home too.

Speaks about the litterpicking community, she added: "We have some members who turn up to every event and are fantastic and passionate about litter picking, and some who just come occasionally, but they are all amazing.

"They give up two hours of their time for our community and it really does make a difference."

She added: "People are really appreciative of what we are doing.

"Everyone says thank you as we wander about with our sticks and bags, sometimes shop-owners come out to say 'hi', and even offer us refreshments.

"Costa Coffee donates mince pies to our volunteers on the Christmas litter pick and I bring along mulled wine - that one is always well-attended!"

Sand - The coastline that the Frinton Frombles often clear up (Image: Emily Lagadec)The next event the Frombles are taking part in is the Great British Clacton Clean taking place on September 16.

Meeting by the Frinton Golf Club at 10am with groups from Harwich to Clacton, the gathering will be clearing 20 miles of coastline.

To find out more information head to their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups