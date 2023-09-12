Kye Willis was diagnosed with Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, an unusual soft tissue cancer which is located in the deep layers of the skin.

He received treatment at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RNOH), where doctors successfully removed the malignant cells in February.

Kye is still recovering but has supported his dad Mark in raising funds for the RNOH Charity and Sarcoma UK.

Mark completed a 37.2 mile walking challenge and raised £1587 while walking with Kye, five of his son’s friends and family members.

The route took the group along the Stour Valley path last month.

Mark said: “Kye had the very best of treatment at the hospital.

"We are so grateful to everyone there for supporting him and us through this journey that we wanted to do something to say thank you.

“Kye spent a lot of time in the hospital’s playroom watching the TV and logging onto WIFI to use Zoom, all which helped take his mind off what was happening so raising money for some new additions to playroom is a lovely way to show just how grateful we were.

“I have never been much of a walker so completing the full 30 miles was a real challenge for me.

"But I am proud to say I finished it, clocking up 75,362 steps in just over 14 hours.

“Me and Kye's mum, Sadie, and all his family and friends are very proud of Kye completing 25.5 miles.”

Vicky Brady, community fundraising manager of the RNOH Charity said: “Well done to Mark, Kye and the rest of their team for this fantastic effort.

"Kye was very brave facing his diagnosis and we are so glad that we were there to make his time in hospital a little more manageable.

"The money raised will go towards play equipment in the paediatric ward where Kye spent more of his time so other children and young people can also enjoy their time in there and sprucing up the garden to provide a nice relaxing outdoor space.”