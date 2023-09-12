The cash has been given by the Inclusion Ventures charity from the Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit.

The money will also be used to take hard-to-reach young people, many of whom have had little or no trust in other services such as social care and school, on fishing and sailing trips.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex and chairman of the Essex Violence and Vulnerability Partnership, thanked Inclusion Ventures for their work to prevent and keep young and vulnerable people away from crime.

Mr. Hirst said: “Tackling drug driven violence and protecting young and vulnerable people are key priorities in my Police and Crime Plan.

"By working with partners across Essex, through the Violence and Vulnerability Partnership, we have invested heavily in helping young and vulnerable people stay away from crime.

"Positive prevention activity, such as this, combined with robust action against the hardened criminals who exploit vulnerable people and bring violence into our communities is working and we are seeing a steady decline in drug driven violence across Essex.

“Working with specialist organisations based within communities is an important way to deliver highly targeted support for the people at risk.

"It is great to see the positive impact Inclusion Ventures is having in their community and I am pleased to be able to offer our support through this grant funding.

“By working together, we can make safer, secure communities for all.”

The charity has given one-to-one support to 61 youngsters along with liaison with schools, social workers and potential employers, helping them to see that there is a wealth of opportunities out there for them.

Sarah Hanness, Inclusion Ventures, said: “We provide a home from home for youths with familiar trusted staff. By providing a structure to their day, and opportunities to explore new environments, outside of their communities, we can help young people to learn new skills, overcome stigma, apprehension and begin to develop aspirations for the future.

One young person said that fishing at Lifted Lakes was ” better than being on the estate and that they wished they could stay forever.”

Twenty-four young people with complex needs including being absent from education for long periods of a time, were helped to reintegrate into education, training, or employment.

Councillor Louise McKinlay, Deputy Leader & Cabinet Member for Levelling Up, Communities and the Economy at Essex County Council, said: “I’m proud to see the Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit supporting so many great organisations that help our children and young people across Essex. Inclusion Ventures are making a real difference to our vulnerable children and young people.”

New Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit grants are available for activities in 2024-2025.