Great Bromley Antiques and Collectors Fair will take place every two months at Great Bromley's Village Hall from September 17.

The event will boast plenty of vintage stalls, food and drink available.

Nigel Dyson, the event's organiser, said: "We get a very good attendance from both sellers who return time and time again, and also lots on buyers."

Entry for early birds before 9.30am is £3, but entry after this time is £2.

Table bookings are £30 in advance.

For more info email: nigel@garden-shows.com