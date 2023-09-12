A POPULAR antiques event will return to Great Bromley this weekend.
Great Bromley Antiques and Collectors Fair will take place every two months at Great Bromley's Village Hall from September 17.
The event will boast plenty of vintage stalls, food and drink available.
Nigel Dyson, the event's organiser, said: "We get a very good attendance from both sellers who return time and time again, and also lots on buyers."
Entry for early birds before 9.30am is £3, but entry after this time is £2.
Table bookings are £30 in advance.
For more info email: nigel@garden-shows.com
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here