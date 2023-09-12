ECL’s award-winning inclusive employment service, which was launched in 2020 in partnership with Essex County Council, is celebrating the milestone after helping hundreds of adults find paid employment while encouraging employers to be more inclusive.

John Spence, the councillor responsible for health and adult social care, said: “Enabling people to gain employment is something that brings countless benefits, to the individual, and to their wider community.”

He added the authority’s ambition is for everyone to have access to meaningful employment.

Success story - Joshua enjoys his role as a grounds' maintenance operative at Langdon Hills Golf Club (Image: ECL)

The service’s business manager Sue Wray said she was “thrilled” by her team’s achievements.

She added: “We’ve developed a service that offers good quality support and training to help them achieve their ambitions and make the transition to work as smooth and enjoyable as possible.”

The service matches people with learning disabilities and autism with job opportunities which allow them to make the most of their skills.

Essex County Council said it is confident the service will continue to grow and support more people.

The authority hopes to help about 200 more people to gain and sustain work by the end of next year.