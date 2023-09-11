According to the GMB Union, which represents more than 3,000 Wilko employees, all 400 stores across the UK will now close by early October after a meeting with administrators PwC.

When news first surfaced Wilko had gone into administration, shoppers emptied the shelves at Colchester’s St John’s Walk store.

Sale – discounts were up for grabs after last month's administration announcement (Image: Newsquest)

The Gazette was then led to believe the Colchester Wilko would remain open, with the retailer announcing last week only 24 stores would close as soon as tomorrow, with a further 28 branches closing this Thursday, including one in Basildon.

This morning, however, it was revealed HMV owner Doug Putman's rescue bid had collapsed due to rising costs leaving more than 12,000 jobs and 400 stores at risk.

Mr Putman's bid would have seen him keep 300 Wilko stores.

As a result, stores in Colchester and Clacton branches now look set to be part of the mass exodus which will see Wilko vanish for good, cutting more than 12,500 jobs across the UK.

Sam McLean, Colchester councillor for New Town and Christ Church was devastated at the news.

Gutted - Colchester councillor Sam McLean (Image: Public)

Mr McLean, who is also the Labour Council Group’s shadow for local economy, said: “The closure of Wilko is a disaster.

“Pensions are now at risk, workers face financial uncertainty, and many parents will be telling their children not to expect much of a Christmas this year or cancelling hard-earned holidays.

“Many will struggle to pay off credit bills and debts and many will struggle to find work as their colleagues will likely be competing for the same or similar jobs locally in retail.

“There are, of course, other reasons which have contributed to this mess, such as unfair rents and business rates and of course, Brexit, which has affected Colchester’s businesses in a unanimously negative way.

“I don’t think it’s good enough to sit back and accept retail is on the decline in towns and cities across the nation. I think there is something the government can do.”

Wilko closures will begin tomorrow, September 12, with 24 stores set to shut their doors for good.