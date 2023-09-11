Firearms officers from Essex Police were deployed to an address in Page Road, Clacton, shortly after 2pm on Sunday.

The force swooped on the scene after receiving reports of drug-related activity and concerns those involved were carrying a firearm.

According to one shaken-up resident, Tia Hall, 26, two men walked through her home during the scary ordeal.

She said: "I was in shock to be honest. We were just getting our kids out of their swimwear when two men just walked into my home.

“At first, I didn’t think anything of it as I just assumed my husband had let them in because we are getting work done on the house.

"Once my partner got them out and told me he didn’t know them, we called the police."

Officers eventually arrested a man in Old Road on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug.

The 31-year-old man from London remains in custody and the police's enquiries remain ongoing, including the searching of the address.

Chief Inspector Ella Latham said: “We appreciate this response would have caused a lot of local concern.

“Our officers acted quickly, and we are carrying out multiple enquiries today as part of this investigation.

“We understand that there may have been people in the area who filmed the events leading up to police arriving.

"These people could really assist us with the investigation and I’m asking anyone who may have any pictures or videos which could help, to contact us.”

Essex Police is now asking anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101. Please quote incident 809 of 10 September when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."