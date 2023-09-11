Get It On, based on on the renowned Weeley Music Festival of 1971, was staged at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road.

The two-night show, some two years in the making, followed various characters as they experienced the historic event, which became famous after being attended by more than 100,000 music lovers.

The play featured an array of upcoming acting talent from the Tendring area and featured songs which would have soundtracked the festival, from artists including the likes of The Faces, T-Rex, and more.

The play was directed by David Garlick alongside Sarah Cooper and both nights were close to selling-out.

David Garlick during the performance of Get It On Picture: Nathan Peck

David, who is wrote the production, was thrilled with how both nights were received.

He said: “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. And maybe the best thing I’ve ever done.

"To bring everyone together to get this on has been an unbelievable experience for us all.

"Thank you to everyone who threw themselves into it - it’s amazing what you can achieve when a community of creative and talented people pull together.”