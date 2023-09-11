Staff had staged 48 "interventions" where they have helped vulnerable or distressed people at stations in the year to August 31.

A total of 475 staff – more than 15 per cent of the Greater Anglia workforce – have completed special Samaritans training designed for people working in the rail industry.

Spokesman Georgia Payne said: “We work in partnership with Samaritans, British Transport Police and Network Rail to prevent suicides on the railway.

"For every life lost, six are saved, and we’re very proud of our colleagues who have carried out interventions.

“We are doing everything we can to keep people safe while using our rail network."

Rail Pastors returned to patrolling the network, including from Shenfield to Colchester Town, in June after an absence of nearly three years due to the pandemic.

World Suicide Prevention Day took place on September 10.

Anyone experiencing difficulties can call the Samaritans on 116 123.