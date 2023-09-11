Maria Gromley, Pride of Tendring 2023 award winner, has organised the display for the fifth time in a row in collaboration with Sands.

The display will show a vibrant display of pink, white and blue ribbons, along with small knitted teddies and items to remember babies and children that were lost too soon.

Over 24 local businesses have pledged to sponsor teddies this year and hundreds of pounds have been raised via the official JustGiving page.

This year’s campaign is supported by celebrities Donna Ashworth, Dean Andrews and Susan Calman, who have knitted teddies to be displayed on their behalf.

Organiser Maria Gormley said: "As always, it provides a wonderful chance for bereaved people to remember the little ones they’ve lost far too soon – and prompt discussion of an important topic that often isn’t talked about enough.

“Raising awareness of charities like Sands, which work so hard to support those affected by baby and pregnancy loss, is so important for ensuring those that need help can find out about resources available.”

The display will be shown during baby loss awareness week from October 9 to 15.