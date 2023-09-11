Hundreds gathered at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, Frinton, to celebrate the horticulture on Saturday, September 9.

Floral displays, handicrafts, photographic art and homecrafts were all arranged on tables throughout the hall.

With over 63 categories there were a lot of prizes up for grabs.

John Dearing, chairmAn of Frinton Horticultural Society, said: "By entering the show everyone becomes a winner."

He also won the medal for having the best dahlia in the show.

Winners - The winners of this year's festival [left to right], John Dearing, Gerda McQueen, Penny Snee, Bill Edwards, and Brenda Kettle (Image: David Foster)Proving to be a real visitor attraction, the eventy has led to more residents joining the society, which now has 100 members.

Royal Horticultural Society judges were delighted as the standard of entries this year highlighted the members' dedication and their growing knowledge and skills.

The winners included John Dearing, Gerda McQueen, Penny Snee, Bill Edwards and Brenda Kettle, who each won a rosette.

Society president Bill Edwards picked up the trophy for the most points gained over the three shows this year and was awarded the Royal Horticultural Society's Bronze Banksian Medal

The festival came to an end with talks on how to keep the world, and ourselves, in much better shape.

For more info go to: https://fdhs.co.uk.