Under a new scheme, suitable homes will receive a sticker on their black bin with a reminder to separate food waste from general waste.

Alongside the stickers, Tendring Council will pass out information leaflets and rolls of food caddy liner bags.

The collected food waste is used to generate energy and fertiliser for use on farms in Essex.

The initiative is led by Essex County Council and will be rolled out in three phases.

Previous efforts in other areas have led to an increase in food recycling by 25 per cent.

Councillor Mike Bush, Tendring Council's cabinet member for environment, said: “By recycling more of our food waste we are helping the environment, and it is so easy to do with our kerbside collections.

“So, if you don’t yet recycle food waste then what are you waiting for? Or, if you already do separate your food waste, check out the leaflet to see if there’s even more you could be recycling.”

The project will accompany the ongoing Love Essex, Love Food campaign, which aims to reduce the amount of food being thrown away.

Residents are also encouraged to sign the Essex Food Waste Pledge and complete monthly challenges to win supermarket vouchers up to £60.