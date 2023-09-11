This extension covers the regions of the East of England, the South East of England and London, and has been issued by the UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency).

The initial amber heat health alert was in place from 12am on Tuesday, September 5 until 9pm on Sunday, September 10.

An amber heat health alert is considered an "enhanced response" by the Met Office and "would represent a situation in which the expected impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service".

In this hot weather, don’t forget to look out for anyone close to you who might struggle in the heat. 🌡



Additionally, "other sectors apart from health may also start to observe impacts, indicating that a coordinated response is required."

When is the amber heat health alert in Essex extended to?





The amber heat health alert is now in place in Essex until 9am on Tuesday, September 12.

On its Heat Health Alerts page the update from the Government says: "As of Sunday 10 September, the amber heat-health alert (HHA) has been extended for East of England, South East of England and London following a risk assessment between the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office.

"The amber HHA will now end at 9am on Tuesday 12 September. The alert had previously been issued until 9pm on Sunday 10 September."

Tips to try and help sleep in hot weather

When the initial amber heat health alert was issued Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "Many of us will welcome the hot weather for the coming days, but it is important to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun and look out for those who are more vulnerable to the effects of heat.

"We advise you to check on older family members, friends, or neighbours and those with heart or lung conditions.

"Staying hydrated and keeping cool is crucial for everyone during hot weather, while enjoying the sun."