VOLUNTEER litter-pickers are banding together for a big annual beach clean.
For the third time in a row, litter-picking groups from across Tendring are coming together to clean up the shoreline.
At least seven groups, including the Clacton Volunteer Litterpickers, Clacton River Ninjas, Frinton Frombles, Harwich Litterpickers, Walton Wallys, Weeley Womblies, and West Clacton and Jaywick Litterpickers are setting off to various locations.
In total, the groups will cover more than 20 miles of coastline between Harwich and Jaywick and expect around 100 people to join, with councillors and businesses helping out.
Everyone is invited to join the clean-up on Saturday, September 16, at 10 am.
See the volunteer groups’ Facebook pages for more information.
