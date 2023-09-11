The seaside attraction stages the event annually and is expecting another good turnout.

There will be free unlimited rides for up to four people on both Saturday September 16 and Sunday September 17 using special family wristbands.

Military vehicles will line-up at the entrance to the pier where there will also be a display of weapons and plenty of opportunity for photographs.

Director Billy Ball said that it is all about showing the attraction’s gratitude for the fantastic job the Armed Forces do on everyone’s behalf year after year.

“We owe them so much and this is just one small way that we can thank them and give them a fun day out to relax with their families,” he added. “It also includes all Veterans who have served their country and they must never be forgotten.”

The event did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid pandemic but made a popular return last year when around 150 families came out in force and were given more than 400 wristbands.

The offer is open to all serving members and Veterans on production of a valid service ID or a DDS official Veterans discount card.

The wristbands will include all rides except the Big Wheel and Go-Karts.

Mr Ball thanked those who are taking their military vehicles to the pier for supporting the weekend and adding to the atmosphere.

A similar event was staged for the Emergency Services in June and more than 1,000 wristbands were handed out.

The pier will remain open to all of its other customers throughout the weekend.