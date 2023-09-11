More than 550 people from all over Essex gathered to watch Son et Lumiere, a mix between an opera concert and a light show, on September 8.

Orlando Jopling and the Wild Arts company, with its singers, took the audience through a wonderful programme of music alongside the orchestra.

Opera singers included Joanna Songi, Martha Jones, Richard Dowling and Tim Nelson.

Light - Little Bentley Hall's surroundings lit up in greens, purples and blues (Image: Nigel Dyson)

The lakes and the surroundings of Little Bentley Hall were lit up professionally to compliment the evening.

Food and drinks were provided by the Donation Bar and East Coast Distillery.

Pretty - Little Bentley Hall and its lake (Image: Nigel Dyson)

Nigel Dyson, the event's organiser, said: "Many thanks to the huge number who came to support this wonderful fundraising event.

"Thanks to friends from the village, our neighbouring churches, Wix Young Farmers, who helped with the parking, and Manningtree Stour Rotary Club for running the raffle.

"Another very big thank you must also be given to Christopher and Virginia Palmer-Tomkinson."

The event was very sponsored by TLC Chartered Accountants from Clacton, Essex Stairlifts Ltd of Great Bromley and Boodles.