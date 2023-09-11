Businesses could receive grants of £5,000 to £20,000 while community groups can apply for funding between £1,000 and £20,000.

Coming from the Rural England Prosperity Fund – a ‘top-up’ of Tendring Council’s allocation from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – under government rules, as the funding is focused on rural prosperity, grants are available across Tendring district except in Clacton or Holland-on-Sea.

Ivan Henderson, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “This funding is intended to support firms in expanding or diversifying their business, or adopting new processes or technologies – and so would be perfect for buying a new piece of equipment or extending a premises.

“For community groups this money could help provide, for example, play parks or extensions to community buildings – something which creates a legacy for the area for years to come.

“We really want to get this money out into the community helping deliver improvements for our residents and businesses.”

Businesses must provide 25 per cent of match-funding to be eligible.

Funds are for capital projects only, so cannot be used for repairs to existing buildings or running costs.

Go tendringdc.gov.uk/repfgrants.