The venue was rated as excellent by more than 800 visitors over the past year, leading to the recognition from the international review website.

It is the eighth consecutive Travellers’ Choice award – or its predecessor, the Certificate of Excellence – for the Tendring Council-run theatre.

Mick Barry, the council’s cabinet member for leisure and public realm, said the award was well-deserved.

“The Princes Theatre is a fantastic asset, catering for everything from community arts groups, music productions across the genres, to making the happy couple’s special day as a wedding venue,” Mr Barry said.

“I am pleased this is recognised by so many people who come here – not only those who take the time to leave such positive feedback on Tripadvisor, but also all those who put comments on our social media, or who leave after a show with a smile on their face.

“My thanks go to the theatre staff who work hard to put on events and shows for everyone to enjoy.”

To see what’s on at the Princes Theatre visit princestheatre.co.uk.