Around 2,200 visitors enjoyed the free festivities and endured the hot weekend with family and friends.

This year’s event saw a great variety of outdoor performances, family-friendly acts and workshops for all ages to enjoy.

According to the organisers, the event aims to offer “a chance to get outdoors and enjoy some pure and unfiltered silliness”.

It included theatre performances, such as 'Do what yah Mama told ya!' by Just More Productions, comedy show 'The Maniax' by Markmark Productions and multi-sensory sound installations from “Serving Sounds” by The Working Boys Club.

It was topped off by circus performances and other activities.

To make the event as accessible as possible for everyone, some shows were attended by a BSL interpreter.

The Black Cactus Choir gave the joyous occasion a fitting soundtrack, while young and old alike were able to get active in mosaic and mask-making workshops, pottery and the great pie off.

With a 50ft inflatable whale, Circo Rum Ba Ba told the story of an ancient leatherback turtle and its fellow sea creatures and their struggles with ocean pollution with puppets, comedy and music.

Cassie Catchpole, the festival organiser, said: “ I could not be happier with how the second year of FAF went.

“So many smiles and joy and silliness.

"I would like to thank everyone who turned up in this great British heat wave and who celebrated all things silly with their family and friends.

“Here is to 2024.”