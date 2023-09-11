Freddie Flintoff was injured in an accident at the Top Gear Test Track - the Dunsfold Aerodrome, Surrey - last December.

An investigation by the BBC into the incident was carried out earlier this year and as a result, filming of the latest series of Top Gear was scrapped.

Flintoff, 45, sustained broken ribs and serious facial injuries in the crash, according to The Sun.

There were even reports of Top Gear staff who witnessed Flintoff's accident being signed off work indefinitely "struggling" to come to terms with an incident described as "something you would truly want to unsee", reported the Mail Online.

Andrew Flintoff was spotted with the England Cricket team at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens on Friday. (Image: PA)

Facial injuries evident as Freddie Flintoff seen in public for first time since Top Gear accident

Flintoff, a former England Cricket captain, has kept a low profile since the accident at the Top Gear testing track.

Until Friday, when he was spotted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, among the England Cricket team - in coaching kit - during their opening one-day international against New Zealand in Cardiff.

He was seen with large cuts or scars on his face and surgical tape on his nose.

Freddie Flintoff set for television return

Following Flintoff's first public outing over the weekend, reports suggest he could begin filming for his return to TV in the coming months.

The former England captain will begin filming for season two of the hit BBC series Field of Dreams in the coming months, reports The Mirror.

Ed Sheeran postponed Las Vegas concert hours before he was due on stage

Field of Dreams sees Freddie return to his hometown of Preston, Lancashire, to "inspire some unlikely teens to give cricket a chance".

A source, speaking to The Mirror, said: "Everyone is thrilled and relieved Freddie is gearing up to get back to work.

"We know how much this series meant to him. It was a passion project that was also loved by the viewers, so it’s great it will mark his return to the screen after what must have been an extraordinarily difficult time.”

Field of Dreams was commissioned for a second series by the BBC in October last year.

At the time, Flintoff said: “Working with the boys was one of the most incredible experiences of my life but the work is not finished yet.

“I’m really pleased we’ll be continuing the hard work we have all put in, but on a much bigger scale.”