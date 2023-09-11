The Home Secretary said the breed was a particular danger to children and said she is now looking into a nationwide ban.

West Midlands Police are now investigating the incident which saw a girl and two men who tried to intervene get bitten by a dog in Bordesley Green.

The dog is now in a secure kennel while investigations continue and police have spoken to the owner.

This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children.



We can’t go on like this.



I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them.



https://t.co/fp07T4FWRZ — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) September 10, 2023

Suella Braverman seeking 'urgent advice' on banning American Bully XL dogs in the UK

After the release of the mobile phone footage, Suella Braverman took to popular social media platform X (formally known as Twitter) to say: "This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children.

"We can't go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

Former Justice Secretary Sir Robert Buckland added: "I am deeply concerned by the rise of attacks on people, pets and livestock by XL Bully dogs. The government should take action and ban these dogs."

The American Bully XL is not currently subject to any legal restrictions in the UK but advice was sought last week, an adviser said.

I am deeply concerned by the rise of attacks on people, pets and livestock by XL Bully dogs . The Government should take action and ban these dogs. https://t.co/wRBUcEwrvZ — Rt Hon Sir Robert Buckland KBE KC MP (@RobertBuckland) September 10, 2023

Currently, adding dogs to the banned list is the responsibility of the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).

However, PA News reported that a ban may be more challenging to feasibly implement as the dog isn't recognised as a specific breed by the Kennel Club - the UK's largest dog health, welfare and training organisation.

A Defra spokesman said: "We take dog attacks and anti-social behaviour very seriously and are making sure the full force of the law is being applied.

"This can range from lower-level Community Protection Notices - which require dog owners to take appropriate action to address behaviour - to more serious offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act, where people can be put in prison for up to 14 years, be disqualified from ownership or result in dangerous dogs being euthanised."