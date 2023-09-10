A MOTORCYCLIST had died following a fatal crash in Harwich.
Officers were called to Primrose Lane around 1:45pm today, Sunday, September 10, following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.
Police say his family have been made aware and receiving support from specialist officers.
Emergency services remain in the area and the road is currently closed between Horsley Road and Ramsey Roundabout.
Diversions are in place but road users are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.
#A120 is closed in both directions between #B1035 #HorsleyCross + #B1352 #Ramsey due to a v serious collision. @EPRoadsPolicing are at scene.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 10, 2023
Local diversion in place - via #Mistley, #Bradfield, #Wrabness and #Ramsey
Info from scene indicates the closure will be protracted pic.twitter.com/LQfoVgx1HA
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
A spokesman said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any further information to contact us.
"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."
Reports can be made on the Essex Police website or by using the live chat service.
Alternatively, you can call 101 or make an anonymous report by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident 765 of 10 September when providing any information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel