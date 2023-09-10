Officers were called to Primrose Lane around 1:45pm today, Sunday, September 10, following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.

Police say his family have been made aware and receiving support from specialist officers.

Emergency services remain in the area and the road is currently closed between Horsley Road and Ramsey Roundabout.

Diversions are in place but road users are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any further information to contact us.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Reports can be made on the Essex Police website or by using the live chat service.

Alternatively, you can call 101 or make an anonymous report by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident 765 of 10 September when providing any information.