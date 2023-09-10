Essex Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Harlow earlier this week.

Officers were called to Velizy Avenue in Harlow at aboutt 11am on Monday, September 4, following reports of a boy being robbed and assaulted.

The victim was approached by a group of boys, who stole his phone before assaulting him.

A spokesman said: "Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area or have any further information to contact us."

Reports can be made on the Essex Police website or by using the live chat service.

Alternatively you can call 101 or make an anonymous report by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Quote incident 501 of September 4 when making any reports.