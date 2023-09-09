Daniel Khalife has been found on the fourth day of a manhunt after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth on September 6.

The 21-year-old was arrested just before 11am today (September 9) and is now in police custody.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: "We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife, and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course.”

Officers had been searching the district earlier on Saturday after confirmed sightings in the area.

The former soldier is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.